* Restrictions take effect under anti-tobacco law
* Doubts over enforcement in cigarette culture
* Forty percent of Russians smoke
* Putin wants population to increase
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, June 1 Tobacco restrictions came into
force in Russia on Saturday which President Vladimir Putin hopes
will create a healthier workforce and help reverse a population
decline, but they face stiff opposition in a country where four
in ten people smoke.
The measures, part of a law Putin signed in February,
include a ban on smoking at schools and universities, museums,
sports facilities, hospitals and on public transport - in many
cases places where it is already prohibited.
A minimum price for cigarettes is expected to be set next
January and the biggest challenge to Russia's cigarette culture
will come in June 2014: a ban on smoking in cafes, restaurants
and hotels, and on tobacco sales at street kiosks.
Nearly 40 percent of Russians smoke, compared with 27
percent in the United States and 30 percent in France, according
to the World Health Organisation's latest figures.
The average Russian life expectancy is 69, against 79 in the
United States and 82 in France, according to the World Bank.
There are doubts about enforcement, and widespread debate
among Russians over the impact of the new law.
Adopting it was the right thing to do, said Moscow resident
Alexander. "I plan to quit smoking and hope this will help."
But opponents say it will not work and infringes on the
rights of smokers. "Our country is not ready for this law," said
prominent legal expert Mikhail Barshchevsky, likening it to
former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's unpopular effort to
crack down on drinking under his "perestroika" reforms of the
late 1980s.
"This is not a law about fighting smoking, it's a law on
genocide against smokers."
He said fines ranging from 500 to 1500 roubles ($15-$50)
could lead to bribe-taking by police.
The law is designed to gradually bring the country in line
with an international tobacco control pact and wean its citizens
off a habit that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has said kills
almost 400,000 Russians every year.
Russia's population fell to 142 million in 2011 from 149
million in 1991, the year the Soviet Union collapsed, and
experts warn it will fall further.
Putin, who could seek another six-year term in 2018, wants
the population to increase instead, and has urged Russians -
particularly young people - to live healthier lives.
"ABSOLUTE EVIL"
Restrictions that came into force on Saturday also included
a ban on smoking within 15 metres (50 feet) of entrances to
airports, subway, train and bus stations, and in the stairwells
of apartment buildings, and a reduction in the number of places
where tobacco can be sold.
"It's a big step in strengthening the position of our
society about the absolute evil that is smoking, but ... I think
less has been done than could have been," Russia's consumer
protection agency chief, Gennady Onishchenko, said on Friday.
In an early sign that enforcement may be a challenge, police
said that for the first few weeks at least, they will issue
violators verbal warnings but not fines.
The reason, according to Ekho Moskvy radio, is not mercy
toward smokers but a legal oversight - the administrative code
has not yet been adjusted to conform with the anti-tobacco law.
"In some cases it is not clear how these measures will be
implemented and enforced," said Alexander Lioutyi, corporate
affairs director of British American Tobacco's Russian
division.
"Who will monitor violations of the law, as the number of
policemen in Russia remains the same?" he said.
He said it was too early to evaluate the effect on Russia's
$20 billion a year cigarette market, about 90 percent of which
is controlled by foreign firms such as BAT, Imperial Tobacco
, Japan Tobacco and Philip Morris.
On the streets of Moscow, pack-a-day smoker Igor
Kolesnichenko, 40, shrugged after lighting up outside a store
were he bought cigarettes. "I'm not sure what is changing now
but I don't plan to quit," he said.