MOSCOW Feb 24 Russia's answer to Paris
Hilton has emerged as a surprise critic of Vladimir Putin in a
protest movement that has pitted the wealthy socialite against
the man her father once mentored.
Ksenia Sobchak, a Playboy cover girl and television compere
with a reputation for hard partying, has made no secret of her
views, especially since her new political talk show was axed
after just one episode, entitled "Where is Putin taking us?".
She had made the mistake of inviting on to the show Alexei
Navalny, one of the leaders of the biggest anti-Kremlin protests
since Putin rose to power.
Sobchak then stirred things up by making a spoof video
mocking celebrities who have filmed messages in support of
Putin's presidential campaign.
In the video, posted on the Internet, Sobchak seemingly
pledges her vote to the 59-year-old prime minister, only for the
camera to pan out, showing her tied to her chair and flanked by
armed guards.
"I want Putin to go," Sobchak, 30, told Reuters before the
March 4 presidential election he is expected to win. "I want a
change in leadership and fair elections."
She is taking on a man who was once a close ally of her
father, late St Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak, for whom Putin
worked as a deputy in the 1990s.
Sobchak's 2011 income is estimated at $2.8 million by
Forbes, and like the American hotel heiress Paris Hilton, she
had a privileged upbringing -- benefiting from a system of
political patronage that has flourished under Putin.
She has been criticised as a celebrity party lover but her
new television series was intended to be a more high-brow
venture, even though she appeared in the first programme wearing
a T-shirt with a picture of Putin as a child.
The political debate she hosted with members of the
opposition and pro-Putin groups on Russian MTV was unusually
lively in a country where the Kremlin has a tight grip on the
media.
In an tongue-in-cheek reference to allegations by Putin --
denied by Washington -- that the United States is funding
Russia's opposition, she called the series "Gosdep" after the
Russian term for the U.S. State Department.
Russian MTV explained its decision to cancel the series by
saying the channel's young audience wanted entertainment, not
politics. Sobchak said it wanted to keep Navalny off the air.
Billionaire presidential candidate Mikhail Prokhorov has
since offered to host the show online.
"At last I have experienced censorship," Sobchak said,
predicting that Putin would do more to tighten the Kremlin's
grip on the media when he returns to the presidency.
A poll published on Friday showed Putin would win about two
thirds of the vote in the election, avoiding a second round
run-off.
"I think the situation (censorship) will become worse after
the election, but we will fight against it," Sobchak said on set
at Internet-satellite TV channel Dozhd.
"We will go out to demonstrations of 100,000, 150,000 or
200,000 people - this is the only way (to change things). There
is no doubt the authorities are afraid of this."
REPRESENTING A GENERATION
Sobchak embodies a generation that came of age under Putin's
rule, which began in 2000, but have grown tired of his
monopolisation of power and are frustrated with corruption.
Their frustration grew after widespread allegations of fraud
in the Dec. 4 parliamentary election won by Putin's party and
the announcement last September that Putin and President Dmitry
Medvedev planned to swap jobs this year.
Sobchak was 10 years old when the Soviet Union collapsed.
She was thrust into the public spotlight when her father died
suddenly while campaigning for Putin during his successful first
presidential bid in 2000.
By her mid-20s she was hosting two reality television shows,
and her Twitter feed is one of Russia's most popular, with more
than 367,000 followers. Her support of the protest movement has
helped make it fashionable.
Her transformation into an anti-Kremlin campaigner was far
from smooth. When Sobchak took the stage at one of the
opposition rallies, her words were drowned out by boos.
Her message is more moderate than that of some protesters.
She echoes official warnings against revolution and calls for
dialogue with the authorities.
"Everyone is waiting for someone to take the stage at
protests and shout, 'Let's go seize the Kremlin. Let's oust
Putin or better yet hang him.' I will never shout that... all
this can lead to a civil war," she said.
She said she hoped the authorities would reassess their
policies.
"I am for applying pressure but not for going wild and
shouting that Putin eats children for breakfast," she added.
(Reporting by Maria Stromova and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by
Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Rosalind
Russell)