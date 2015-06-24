MOSCOW, June 24 The Russian Football Union will hold talks with national soccer coach Fabio Capello on ending his contract, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, quoting a member of the union's executive committee.

The 69-year-old Italian's position has been in doubt since Russia lost a Euro 2016 qualifier to Austria this month, leaving them third in Group G and struggling to qualify for the finals.

His current contract is due to end after the 2018 World Cup finals, which are due to take place in Russia. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)