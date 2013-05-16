BRIEF-First Home Bank and Stockmens Bank to merge
* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove - Alexander will become chairman of FBSI
MOSCOW May 16 The head of Societe Generale's Russian unit Rosbank was formally charged with bribery on Thursday, a day after investigators released a film of him with cash piled on his office desk.
Vladimir Golubkov, who has run Rosbank since 2008, could go to jail for as long as seven years if convicted. His senior vice president, Tamara Polyanitsyna, was charged with being an accessory to the crime.
March 29 Indian shares ended higher for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as strong foreign investments into the country continued, although broader gains were capped ahead of the earnings season.
* Longboard Capital Advisors reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc as on March 21, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2mP5PVu) Further company coverage: