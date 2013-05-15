MOSCOW May 15 French bank Societe Generale's Russian unit, Rosbank, said on Wednesday it was cooperating with a police investigation into chief executive Vladimir Golubkov on suspicion of bribery.

Golubkov is being replaced temporarily by first deputy CEO Igor Antonov, Rosbank said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"Rosbank confirms that police investigations are taking place at its headquarters in Moscow concerning two officers," it said in the statement. "Rosbank management fully cooperates with the authorities to help clarify the situation. This does not affect Rosbank activities or client operations."