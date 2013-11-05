* TV crew subjected to checks, drug test on way to Sochi
* Pressure on media meant to curb critical reporting- rights
group
* Putin has staked his reputation on showcase games
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Nov 5 Russian police harassed and
detained two Norwegian journalists on their way to Sochi, venue
of the 2014 winter Olympics, a rights group and their television
station said on Tuesday.
Human Rights Watch said in a statement the International
Olympic Committee (IOC) must demand an explanation from
authorities and insist that no further incidents of this kind
occurred.
HRW said police accused one of the journalists from Norway's
TV2, the country's official games broadcaster, of taking drugs
and both had their luggage searched.
The Krasnodar regional police, who oversee Sochi, were not
available to comment.
A TV2 representative confirmed its crew was in Russia last
week to report on Olympic preparations, but was not allowed to
do their job by police.
"There is no doubt is that their main purpose was to
obstruct our work," news director Jan Ove Aarsaether told
Reuters. "Of course they haven't been drunk or on drugs, they
had been working very professionally."
Russia has spent more than $50 billion in preparations for
the games and President Vladimir Putin has staked his
international reputation on the success of the event in the
Black Sea resort town.
Jane Buchanan, HRW's associate director for Europe and
Central Asia, said the International Olympic Committee, "needs
to demand a full explanation from the Russian authorities about
the bullying of an Olympic broadcaster's staff and insist that
no other journalists suffer this kind of intimidation and
harassment."
Russian media has focused almost exclusively on the
successes of the games preparations. Any criticism of the
increased police presence and the environmental impact of
construction for the games has been limited mainly to personal
blogs.
JOURNALISTS DETAINED SEVERAL TIMES
The HRW statement said that the journalists had been
detained several times travelling in and out of the Sochi
region, which borders the volatile North Caucasus.
One of them was forced to drive to a local drug clinic after
officers claimed he might be on narcotics. This incident ended
only when another officer arrived at the centre saying there had
been a 'misunderstanding'.
Police did not give clear reasons as to why the reporters
were targeted, according to the HRW report.
However the journalists were quoted as saying that an
unidentified officer had told them their rented car's plate had
been notified to police posts by the Federal Security Service, a
successor of the KGB.
Another policeman inquired if they were planning to report
"anything negative" on the Olympics, the journalists said.
"The Russian authorities tried almost every pressure tactic
in the book to try to scare these journalists away from critical
reporting on Sochi and other Olympics-related topics," Buchanan
said.
Russia ranks 148th out of 179 countries on the World Press
Freedom index compiled by the journalist watchdog Reporters
Without Borders. Pressure on the media in Russia has increased
since Putin returned to power last year following an
unprecedented wave of opposition protests.
(Reporting By Thomas Grove, additional reporting by Balazs
Koranyi in Oslo; editing by Barry Moody)