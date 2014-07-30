* Russia says wary of foreign software and hardware
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, July 30 Russia has proposed that Apple
Inc and SAP hand the government access to
their source code to make sure their widely used products are
not tools for spying on state institutions.
The suggestion that two of the world's flagship technology
companies disclose some of their most sensitive business secrets
comes as the United States and Europe debate their most severe
sanctions yet against Russia for its role in Ukraine.
On Tuesday, the United States imposed a new round of
sanctions, hitting three Russian banks, including the country's
second-biggest, VTB.
The European Union reached agreement on Tuesday on its first
broad economic sanctions, marking a new phase in the biggest
confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.
The Russian proposal was voiced last week when
Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov met Apple's general
manager in Russia, Peter Engrob Nielsen, and SAP's Russian
managing director, Vyacheslav Orekhov, the Communications
Ministry said in a statement.
It said the proposal was designed to ensure the rights of
consumers and corporate users to the privacy of their personal
data, as well as for state security interests.
While couched in the language of protecting privacy, any
Russian move to force these companies to divulge the inner
workings of their software could pose a major threat to their
viability if they were to lose control of the source code.
"Edward Snowden's revelations in 2013 and U.S. intelligence
services' public statements about the strengthening of
surveillance of Russia in 2014 have raised a serious question of
trust in foreign software and hardware," Nikiforov said in the
statement released late on Tuesday.
He was referring to bombshell disclosures by the former U.S.
National Security Agency contractor that revealed widespread NSA
snooping through eavesdropping on popular technology products
and services. Since then, experts have concluded that U.S.
government-backed standards for software encryption have created
backdoors for the NSA to spy on users.
Russia is not alone in challenging technology companies to
come clean about their privacy practices.
Governments ranging from Germany to Brazil to China to India
and dozens of other nations are revising technology practices in
light of the NSA revelations - although most stop short of
asking that technology companies disclose their source code.
THE CROWN JEWELS
A computer's source code is the underlying set of computer
instructions that control the functioning of any software
programme and translate it into machine-readable instructions
for computers. Source code represents the crown jewels for any
software maker and most major commercial software companies
jealously guard the code as their most precious secrets.
"Obviously, companies which disclose the source code of
their programmes are not hiding anything, but those who do not
intend to establish cooperation with Russia on this issue may
have undeclared capabilities in their products," Nikiforov said.
The ministry cited its more than decade-long cooperation
with Microsoft. The U.S. firm has been sharing its
source code for the Windows operating system and other products
since 2003 with Atlas, a technology institution that reports to
the communications ministry.
The ministry said the prospect of state companies using
software and hardware when the producers do not share their
source code with the government "remains uncertain".
SAP and Apple both declined any immediate comment.
The business models that have grown up around source code
fall into two basic camps: Proprietary and open-source.
Proprietary software makers strictly copyright their source code
to prevent rivals from copying its hidden features.
An increasing popular alternative is open source software
whose developers provide open access to their source code and
encourage collaborators to make modifications and improvements.
Typically, open source software makers charge customers for
services and other products rather than for the software itself
but must of the world's biggest tech companies resist doing so.
Apple, the world's most valuable company by market
capitalisation, is best known for its distinctive range of
computer and phone devices, which it seeks to distinguish
through its closely-guarded proprietary software.
SAP, the world's fourth largest maker of business software,
by revenue, and Germany's largest technology company, makes
business planning software that many top multinational companies
use to maintain financial control of their far-flung operations.
It too keeps close guard over the source code of its products.
