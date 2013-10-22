MOSCOW Oct 22 An explosion at military training
site in western Russia killed six airborne troops and left two
more injured on Tuesday, state-run RIA news agency said, quoting
the country's Defence Ministry.
"Six airborne forces troops were killed as a result of the
explosion. Two more military personnel suffered injuries and
were moved to the nearest medical institution," RIA quoted the
ministry as saying.
It was not clear what caused the explosion on the military
training site in the Pskov region where the soldiers were
returning from fire exercises.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Barry Moody)