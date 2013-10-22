(Updates with defence ministry comment)
MOSCOW Oct 22 An explosion at a military
training site in western Russia killed six airborne forces
soldiers and slightly injured two more on Tuesday evening, the
Defence Ministry said.
The ministry said preliminary information pointed to an
accidental artillery ammunition explosion at the military
training site in the Pskov region, where the soldiers were
taking part in fire exercises.
"Six airborne forces troops were killed as a result of the
explosion," the ministry said in a statement. "Two more cadets
suffered minor injuries. First aid was delivered to them at the
site."
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Barry Moody)