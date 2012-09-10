* Ssangyong and UAZ brands sales offset drop in revenues
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russian carmaker Sollers'
said net income nearly trebled to 2.6 billion roubles
($82.1 million) in the first half of 2012, due to stronger
demand for the Ssangyong and UAZ brands it produces.
The rise in net profit came despite a 1.8 percent fall in
revenues to 31 billion roubles, which Vadim Shvetsov, head and
co-owner of Sollers, said followed the company breaking off its
arrangement to sell Fiat's cars in Russia.
Sollers parted company with Fiat in 2011, but has entered
similar ventures with other automakers including Ford Motor Co
to take advantage of government incentives to boost local
production.
In the first half of 2012 Sollers' earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, rose by 37
percent to 3.9 billion roubles. Its EBITDA margin increased to
12.7 percent from 9.1 percent seen in the same period of last
year.
The figures "reinforce our view that Sollers remains
seriously undervalued and represents an attractive play on the
solid prospects of the Russian automotive market," wrote VTB
analyst Vladimir Bespalov in a research note. "Sollers is likely
to be the only dividend-paying Russian public auto producer in
the coming years."
Sollers competes against large players in the Russian market
such as Lada-maker Avtovaz - of which France's Renault
and Japanese partner Nissan are taking
control - and foreign carmakers such as Volkswagen
and General Motors.
It sold just over 7,000 cars in July, up 19 percent from the
previous July, compared with around 77,000 by Avtovaz, Renault
and Nissan, recent figures from the Association of European
Businesses showed.
Growth in sales of UAZ and Ssangyong brands partially offset
the void created by the departure of Fiat, Shvetsov said.
The company also said it expects to post similar profits in
the second half of the year.
"We expect to maintain the level of profitability for the
year as a whole," said Nikolai Sobolev, chief financial officer
at Sollers.
The company owns manufacturing facilities to produce Russian
UAZ off-road vehicles and South Korean SsangYong vehicles and
has struck deals with Ford and Mazda Motor Corp to
produce cars for the Russian market.