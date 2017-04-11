New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
MOSCOW, April 11 Russian car maker Sollers said on Tuesday that it had made 1.6 billion roubles ($28.02 million) in net profit in 2016, versus 3.1 billion roubles a year earlier.
Sollers is a Russian partner of U.S. automaker Ford.
Russia's car market is showing signs of gradual recovery after a deep slump linked to an economic crisis. ($1 = 57.1025 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.