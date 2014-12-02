SEOUL Dec 2 More than 50 people remain missing
a day after a South Korean fishing vessel sank in the Bering Sea
off the coast of Russia's far eastern Chukotka region as severe
weather conditions hampered a rescue operation, officials said
on Tuesday.
Eight people - a Russian official, a South Korean crew
member, three Filipinos and three Indonesians - have been pulled
from the water although the South Korean died of hypothermia,
officials in Seoul said.
U.S. rescue helicopters joined the search operation for
several hours on Tuesday but failed to make headway, South
Korean Prime Minister Chung Hong-won told a meeting of
government officials.
The South Korean government and Sajo Industries,
the vessel's operator, said there were 60 people on board,
including 11 South Koreans, 13 Filipinos and 35 Indonesians.
Artur Rets, the head of the maritime rescue service
in Russia's far eastern port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, had
said on Monday that records showed 62 people on board.
"When the fish were being hauled in, the vessel was hit by a
wave," Rets said, adding that the South Korean vessel, the
Oriong-501, had sunk.
The 36-year-old vessel was one of a large fleet of ships
operated by Sajo Industries, which owns the world's largest
number of tuna fishing vessels, according to its Website.
Sajo, founded in 1971 and initially focused on trawling and
tuna fishing, has expanded into food and meat processing and
runs a golf resort.
The company's shares fell 3.5 percent on Tuesday in their
highest volume in nearly four years. They had climbed to a
17-month high the day before, after the company reported
operating profit more than doubled to 44.6 billion won ($40.2
million) in the first three quarters of this year from a year
earlier.
(1 US dollar = 1,109.7200 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jack Kim in Seoul; Additional reporting by
Tatyana UStinova in Moscow; Editing by Edmund Klamann)