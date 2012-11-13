* Analysts question costs, reasons for South Stream

* Pipeline to carry up to 63 bcm of gas a year to Europe

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk

MOSCOW, Nov 13 Gazprom and its partners in the South Stream gas pipeline to Europe are set to commit to the 16 billion euro ($20 billion) project on Wednesday, despite questions about the need for such a large, costly project.

The heads of Russia's top gas producer and its South Stream partners including France's EDF, Germany's Wintershall and Italy's Eni are set to sign the final investment decision to launch construction of the undersea section of the pipeline.

Gazprom is moving ahead of other EU-designed pipeline projects and executing its strategy of creating direct supply routes to Europe without having to go through countries such as Ukraine.

The project is proceeding despite scepticism from many analysts and experts, who deem it unnecessary due to its high costs and to sagging demand for gas in Europe, and despite political tension with Brussels.

"If the final investment decision is signed, it's a point of no return for Gazprom," Katja Yafimava, a research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Research, said by telephone.

The signing is a major coup for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has put his personal backing behind South Stream, as well as for Gazprom, which has failed to reach a decision to commit to its other landmark project to develop the vast offshore Shtokman gas field.

"Gazprom has no option but to build South Stream," Leonid Chugunov, head of Gazprom's project management department, told reporters at a presentation on the pipeline last week.

The construction of the project, whose offshore section will stretch 900 kilometres across the Black Sea, will begin on Dec. 7. The official launch is scheduled for late 2015 to ship gas at an annual pace of 15.75 billion cubic metres, with full capacity of 63 bcm to be reached in 2018.

Together with the onshore sections, the total cost could rise to 24-25 billion euros, Sberbank Investment Research analyst Valery Nesterov said.

"When decisions were being made, politics got the better of economics," Nesterov said.

The pipeline was originally planned to eliminate risks to European supply from transit across Ukraine, which has had repeated prices disputes with Gazprom, and secure the European market for Russian gas against rising competition from Azeri and Central Asian gas.

Together with the Nord Stream pipeline, launched last year, South Stream would expand Russia's annual export capacity by about 50 percent to over 300 bcm, providing Gazprom with the opportunity to capture future demand in Europe.

Barring a very cold winter, Gazprom expects to sell less than 150 bcm this year. With demand falling in Europe and, according to International Energy Agency estimates, unlikely to return to 2010 levels in the next five years, analysts question the need for a big ticket transport project.

"There would have been more than enough existing transport capacity to Europe," Yafimava said.

"And now the situation is uncertain with gas demand in Europe, both mid-term and long-term. The point of such massive infrastructure is questionable."

Gazprom had been aiming to pre-sell gas to fill the pipeline before the final investment decision but so far has only pre-existing contract volumes to redirect from the Ukrainian transit line.

Chugunov said Gazprom had not pre-sold any additional volumes but would continue marketing efforts during construction, aiming to win new demand from power stations.

The project is fraught with regulatory risks for Gazprom, which is already in a standoff with the European Union over long-term contracts with eastern European customers, who are largely bound to Russian supplies by Soviet-built infrastructure.

Gazprom, for its part, is going ahead even while protesting that European rules preventing suppliers from controlling pipelines under the so-called "Third Energy Package" will hinder investment.

"According to the Third Energy Package, such a pipeline would be difficult to build without exemptions from the rule. There are no such exemptions at the moment. ... It's a kind of grey zone," Yafimava said.

The strategy to avoid transit risks could ultimately backfire on Gazprom, analysts said. While the risk of cuts in delivering gas to Europe is reduced, Gazprom also risks losing one of its biggest customers, Ukraine.

Ukraine plans to import 27 bcm of Russian gas in 2012 and 24.5 bcm in 2013, down from 40 bcm in 2010. At the same time it has stepped up efforts to explore for shale gas on its own territory and import alternative supplies from Western Europe.

Nesterov said: "By investing into the project, Gazprom has failed to keep such a large market as Ukraine, which is as important as Germany."

($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; editing by Melissa Akin and Jane Baird)