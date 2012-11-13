* Analysts question costs, reasons for South Stream
* Pipeline to carry up to 63 bcm of gas a year to Europe
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk
MOSCOW, Nov 13 Gazprom and its
partners in the South Stream gas pipeline to Europe are set to
commit to the 16 billion euro ($20 billion) project on
Wednesday, despite questions about the need for such a large,
costly project.
The heads of Russia's top gas producer and its South Stream
partners including France's EDF, Germany's Wintershall
and Italy's Eni are set to sign the final
investment decision to launch construction of the undersea
section of the pipeline.
Gazprom is moving ahead of other EU-designed pipeline
projects and executing its strategy of creating direct supply
routes to Europe without having to go through countries such as
Ukraine.
The project is proceeding despite scepticism from many
analysts and experts, who deem it unnecessary due to its high
costs and to sagging demand for gas in Europe, and despite
political tension with Brussels.
"If the final investment decision is signed, it's a point of
no return for Gazprom," Katja Yafimava, a research fellow at the
Oxford Institute for Energy Research, said by telephone.
The signing is a major coup for Russian President Vladimir
Putin, who has put his personal backing behind South Stream, as
well as for Gazprom, which has failed to reach a decision to
commit to its other landmark project to develop the vast
offshore Shtokman gas field.
"Gazprom has no option but to build South Stream," Leonid
Chugunov, head of Gazprom's project management department, told
reporters at a presentation on the pipeline last week.
The construction of the project, whose offshore section will
stretch 900 kilometres across the Black Sea, will begin on Dec.
7. The official launch is scheduled for late 2015 to ship gas at
an annual pace of 15.75 billion cubic metres, with full capacity
of 63 bcm to be reached in 2018.
Together with the onshore sections, the total cost could
rise to 24-25 billion euros, Sberbank Investment Research
analyst Valery Nesterov said.
"When decisions were being made, politics got the better of
economics," Nesterov said.
The pipeline was originally planned to eliminate risks to
European supply from transit across Ukraine, which has had
repeated prices disputes with Gazprom, and secure the European
market for Russian gas against rising competition from Azeri and
Central Asian gas.
Together with the Nord Stream pipeline, launched last year,
South Stream would expand Russia's annual export capacity by
about 50 percent to over 300 bcm, providing Gazprom with the
opportunity to capture future demand in Europe.
Barring a very cold winter, Gazprom expects to sell less
than 150 bcm this year. With demand falling in Europe and,
according to International Energy Agency estimates, unlikely to
return to 2010 levels in the next five years, analysts question
the need for a big ticket transport project.
"There would have been more than enough existing transport
capacity to Europe," Yafimava said.
"And now the situation is uncertain with gas demand in
Europe, both mid-term and long-term. The point of such massive
infrastructure is questionable."
Gazprom had been aiming to pre-sell gas to fill the pipeline
before the final investment decision but so far has only
pre-existing contract volumes to redirect from the Ukrainian
transit line.
Chugunov said Gazprom had not pre-sold any additional
volumes but would continue marketing efforts during
construction, aiming to win new demand from power stations.
The project is fraught with regulatory risks for Gazprom,
which is already in a standoff with the European Union over
long-term contracts with eastern European customers, who are
largely bound to Russian supplies by Soviet-built
infrastructure.
Gazprom, for its part, is going ahead even while protesting
that European rules preventing suppliers from controlling
pipelines under the so-called "Third Energy Package" will hinder
investment.
"According to the Third Energy Package, such a pipeline
would be difficult to build without exemptions from the rule.
There are no such exemptions at the moment. ... It's a kind of
grey zone," Yafimava said.
The strategy to avoid transit risks could ultimately
backfire on Gazprom, analysts said. While the risk of cuts in
delivering gas to Europe is reduced, Gazprom also risks losing
one of its biggest customers, Ukraine.
Ukraine plans to import 27 bcm of Russian gas in 2012 and
24.5 bcm in 2013, down from 40 bcm in 2010. At the same time it
has stepped up efforts to explore for shale gas on its own
territory and import alternative supplies from Western Europe.
Nesterov said: "By investing into the project, Gazprom has
failed to keep such a large market as Ukraine, which is as
important as Germany."
