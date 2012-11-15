* Gazprom says South Stream final offshore investment
decision approved
* Total investments were seen at 16 billion euros
MOSCOW Nov 15 Gazprom and its
partners have taken a final investment decision on the offshore
section of the South Stream gas pipeline, which will carry
Russian gas to southern Europe, the South Stream consortium said
on Thursday.
The decision late on Wednesday gives South Stream an edge
over rival projects to ship gas to southern Europe, some
designed to break Russia's dominance on the European gas market,
and helps it to secure financing.
But at an estimated 16 billion euros for the total project,
it is seen as costly, and its status is unclear under the
European Union's Third Energy Package, which bars suppliers from
owning transportation capacity.
Gazprom, which is expected to fund half of the total capital
expenditures, according to its share in the project, did not
disclose the financial outlays, which, according to some
analysts may exceed 25 billion euros.
The other partners are France's EDF, Germany's
Wintershall and Italy's Eni.
The pipeline was designed to reduce transit risks associated
with shipping gas across Belarus and Ukraine, which have
disagreed on price with Russia, leading to cuts in supplies to
Europe.
"South Stream's contribution into providing Europe with
energy security is very significant. It allows us to create
alternative and secure natural gas supply routes to our
consumers," Gazprom's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller said
in a statement.
The construction of the project, whose offshore section will
stretch 900 kilometres across the Black Sea, will begin on Dec.
7. The official launch is scheduled for late 2015 to ship gas at
an annual pace of 15.75 billion cubic metres, with full capacity
of 63 bcm to be reached in 2018.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Birrane)