MOSCOW Nov 15 The Gazprom-led South
Stream pipeline consortium has decided the undersea gas link
from Russia will terminate in Tarvisio, Italy, rather than
Austria, a Gazprom spokesman told Reuters on Thursday, a
spokesman said.
The ruling on the route was included in a final investment
decision for the offshore part of the gas pipeline designed to
carry up to 63 billion cubic metres of Russian gas a year via
the Black Sea, the spokesman said.
The decision is reflected on a map of the pipeline published
on the South Stream website showing the pipeline terminated in
Italy. An earlier version had shown both routes under
consideration, one terminating in Italy, the other in Austria.
"The map is according to the final investment decision," the
spokesman said.
