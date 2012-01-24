* President Medvedev decrees withdrawal after U.N. Sudan
mission ends
* Africa envoy's spokeswoman says security concerns not
involved
* U.N. diplomats say Russia's refusal to fly behind slow
deployment
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russia will withdraw its
helicopters and personnel servicing the United Nations
peacekeeping force in South Sudan, the Kremlin said on Tuesday,
a move that will cause problems for the stretched mission.
The move followed expressions of concern by Russian
diplomats over security in South Sudan, including attacks on
helicopters operated by Russia's military.
But Varvara Paal, spokeswoman for Russian President Dmitry
Medvedev's Africa envoy Mikhail Margelov, said the withdrawal
had nothing to do with security.
"The Russian contingent of peacekeepers made a meaningful
contribution to the process of the peaceful division of the
state (Sudan), which ended in July of last year," Margelov said
in a statement.
The U.N. Mission in Sudan, known as UNMIS, ended shortly
after South Sudan became independent last July under a 2005
peace pact that ended decades of civil war, and the Russian
contingent then worked with a new U.N. mission established in
South Sudan.
The Russian departure comes as Africa's newest country
grapples with tribal and rebel violence and a dispute with Sudan
over oil revenues.
A Kremlin statement said an unspecified number of personnel
and Mi-8MT helicopters would be withdrawn by April 1. Paal said
there were four helicopters remaining after the withdrawal of
another four in December.
Russia's U.N. mission said earlier this month that Moscow
was alarmed by attacks on utility helicopters operated by the
Russian military for UNMISS.
"Recently the situation in providing security to the Russian
helicopter crews has been deteriorating," the mission said.
U.N. diplomats and officials told Reuters in New York that
the main reason for the slow deployment of UNMISS troops to an
area in South Sudan where clashes have taken place was Russia's
refusal to fly its helicopters there.
"It is clear that the reason why Russia has (grounded) the
helicopters is based on the threat and the risk the troops have
faced," said Susana Malcorra, undersecretary-general of the U.N.
Department of Field Support.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau in New York; Editing
by Angus MacSwan)