By Liza Dobkina
| ST PETERSBURG, Russia
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 31 Russia is unlikely
to float shipping group Sovcomflot before the autumn, joining
the ranks of countries and companies to push back initial public
offerings (IPOs) due to volatile financial markets.
"We are unlikely to have enough time to prepare an IPO
before autumn. We should use common sense as the market does not
allow to get a normal price at the moment," deputy transport
minister Viktor Olerskiy told reporters on Thursday.
Russia's state-owned shipping group postponed plans for a
flotation last year and said in September it would not try again
before the second quarter of this year at the earliest.
The company was aiming to raise between $750 million and
$1.25 billion from the flotation of a 25 percent stake, with the
whole firm valued at $3-5 billion, sources close to the
potential placement told Reuters last July.
A string of companies have delayed IPOs in recent weeks as
the euro zone debt crisis rattles financial markets.
Luxury jeweller Graff Diamonds pulled its planned $1 billion
Hong Kong IPO on Thursday, while Georgia postponed a planned
London listing of its state railways monopoly last week.
Olerskiy did not specify the size of stake which could be
sold during a Sovcomflot IPO and did not exclude that a private
placement or auction could be used instead.
Russia's privatisation drive, announced two years ago and
aimed at raising competitiveness along with boosting the budget
with additional revenues, has stalled due to recent market
instability.
The state managed to sell a 10 percent stake in its No.2
lender VTB last February, but the privatisation of
larger peer Sberbank has been postponed from last
September.
The government is expected to announce adjustments to its
privatisation list and schedule in the coming weeks.
(writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies and Mark
Potter)