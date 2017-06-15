MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian
state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week
but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar
with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
The source did not say when the placement of a 25 percent
stake in Sovcomflot, planned under a state privatisation
programme, would now happen. Sovcomflot declined to comment.
Two financial market sources told Reuters late in May that
the deal was expected in early June. It was later postponed with
no explanation.
The Russian stock index slipped below the important
psychological mark of 1,000 points for the first time since late
November 2016 on Thursday on concerns about new United States
sanctions against Moscow, making plans for equity raising by
Russia cloudy.
