BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's board elects chairman
June 23 Bank Of Shanghai Co Ltd * Says board elects Jin Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rJW8pu Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MOSCOW May 31 The organisers of an initial public offering of shares in Russian shipping firm Sovcomflot plan to start pre-marketing on Friday, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The same sources told Reuters that the organisers of a stake sale in Russian gold producer Polyus planned to start pre-marketing on Monday. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing Alexander Winning; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* SAYS BANK VTB ACQUIRES 19.90 STAKE IN COMPANY Source text: http://bit.ly/2s3jfuE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)