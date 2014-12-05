MOSCOW Dec 5 Russia hopes to place shares of
shipping company Sovkomflot in New York as part of its
privatisation plans, a deputy minister of transport told
reporters on Friday, a move which could face resistance due to
confrontation with the West over Moscow's role in Ukraine.
The government plans to raise 200 billion roubles ($3.8 bln)
by selling stakes in state companies this year. The plans for
the year involved the sale of shares in top oil producer Rosneft
, Rostelecom, Sovkomflot and sea port
Novorossiisk.
Viktor Olersky said that Sovkomflot's share placement may be
carried out next spring on a New York stock exchange.
The plans, however, could be hampered by Russia's standoff
with the West.
Sovkomflot saw its net income rise to $63 million in the
first half of the year due to increasing demand for
transportation of natural gas and demand for its services in
offshore projects, after suffering a loss of $39 million in
2013.
Sovkomflot, which operates 153 ships, is wholly-owned by the
state. The government has sought to sell a stake in the company
for several years, but its plans for wider privatisation have
been curbed by a sluggish stock market.
(1 US dollar = 52.6025 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)