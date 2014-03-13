* Soyuzneftegaz won deal to explore Syrian offshore oil and
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, March 13 Russian energy company
Soyuzneftegaz hopes that deals can be concluded to develop oil
and gas in peaceful regions of Syria even if civil war is still
raging elsewhere, its chairman said.
Yuri Shafranik, a former energy minister and close to
government, also said companies from Russia and Italy could
construct an oil pipeline from Iraq to Syria when peace returns.
In December Soyuzneftegaz won a deal on joint exploration of
Block 2 of Syria's territorial waters. Shafranik said the
project would be passed on to a Russian energy company, which he
did not name, and made clear Soyuzneftegaz was looking at how to
build on that deal.
"If there is no possibility of normalising the situation
throughout the country at once, the situation should be
stabilised gradually in regions where it is possible to conclude
an agreement," he said in an interview.
"Then humanitarian aid should be provided, and then we
should move on to energy projects, removing obstacles to them
including any sanctions slowing down the country's economic
recovery."
Shafranik created Soyuzneftegaz in 2000 and, according to
figures provided by the company he calls an
"investment-financial group", its total direct investments into
company-related projects has reached over $4 billion.
Its small size, by Russian standards, belies its worldwide
influence - thanks to its founder's contacts from his days in
government.
Oil output in war torn Syria, never a large oil producer,
has shrunk to a trickle from some 385,000 barrels per day
pre-war. Advances by Assad's forces in the past year have
improved security in some areas.
Shafranik said it would take at least five years to find out
whether there is enough oil and gas to start commercial
production at Block 2.
He said he had discussed the possibility of constructing a
pipeline from major oil producer Iraq to Syria with the two
countries' leaderships and that they had agreed the project
should go ahead once the war is over.
"The project could be carried out with the participation of
Russian and Italian companies," he said.
He gave no further details of the pipeline plan. An existing
700,000 barrels-per-day Iraq-Syria-Lebanon pipeline has been
unusable since the 2003 war in Iraq.
FORMER MINISTER
President Vladimir Putin is a staunch ally of Assad and,
together with China, Russia has blocked a series of punitive
measures against Damascus at the U.N. Security Council.
The United States has echoed the rebels view that Assad
should not be allowed to stay in power under the terms of an
international accord in 2012 calling for an interim coalition.
Shafranik, who said he was working closely with the Russian
Foreign Ministry, thinks it would be detrimental for Syria to
depose Assad and favours forming a transitional government.
"If the government is dismissed in one day, we would get a
territory that is less manageable than today," he said.
Shafranik, 62, was energy minister under President Boris
Yeltsin from 1993 until 1996. He oversaw privatisation of the
post-Soviet Russian oil industry and clinched energy deals in
the Middle East, including in Iraq, where he successfully
negotiated with Saddam Hussein.
As minister, he oversaw the transformation of Russia's
state-run, monolithic oil industry into 13 private companies,
and many specialists quit the ministry for lucrative jobs with
the new firms.
Soyuzneftegaz has worked all over the world, and has
projects in the Middle East, Latin America, Africa and the
former Soviet Union.
