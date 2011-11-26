MOSCOW Nov 26 Russian President Dmitry
Medvedev raised the prospect of criminal prosecution for space
mishaps on Saturday following a series of failed launches that
have embarrassed Russia.
Earlier this month, a probe designed to bring back soil
samples from the Mars moon Phobos got stuck in Earth's orbit,
leaving Russia's first interplanetary mission in years with
almost no chance of success.
The probe failure came less than three months after a cargo
ship carrying food and fuel to the International Space Station
burned up in the atmosphere shortly after launch.
"Recent failures are a strong blow to our competitiveness.
It does not mean that something fatal has happened, it means
that we need to carry out a detailed review and punish those
guilty," Medvedev told reporters in televised comments.
"I am not suggesting putting them up against the wall like
under Josef Vissarionovich (Stalin), but seriously punish either
financially or, if the fault is obvious, it could be a
disciplinary or even criminal punishment," he said.
Medvedev has recently made similar calls for strict
punishment after disasters blamed on carelessness, corruption
and problems with Russia's rusty infrastructure, such as a
riverboat sinking in July that killed 122.
