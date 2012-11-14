* Agency offers assurances operations are normal
* Cable break caused by construction work
* Civilian satellite, space station links affected
By Gabriela Baczynska and Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Nov 14 Russia's space agency scrambled
to refigure communications with civilian satellites and the
International Space Station on Wednesday after a cable broke
outside Moscow, but said the satellites and the station were
operating normally.
The space agency, Roskosmos, offered assurances after
state-run news agency RIA cited an unnamed source as saying
Russia lost the ability to control most of its civilian
satellites and send commands to its segment of the space
station.
"The cable break ... is not affecting the functioning of
Russian satellites and the International Space Station,"
Roskosmos spokesman Alexei Kuznetsov said. He said the agency
was able to communicate with the satellites and control them.
Kuznetsov said a cable had broken during work by a
construction company at an unspecified site northeast of Moscow.
RIA cited its source as saying the broken cable would not be
repaired for at least 48 hours. It also cited a separate source
saying military satellites had not been affected.
After the break, the source said, contact with facilities on
the ground around Russia that communicate with civilian
satellites had been lost.
"Specialists have lost the ability to control civilian
satellites and issue commands to the Russian segment of the
ISS," the source was quoted as saying, adding: "They see crew
and can speak to them."
Kuznetsov said the cable break "did not lead to loss of
control of orbital facilities, including the ISS, because
reconfiguration of the operations of ground-based control
facilities was conducted".
RIA cited a source as saying the problem could delay the
departure of a Russian, an American and a Japanese astronaut
from the station, scheduled for Nov. 19.
Kuznetsov said the incident had not affected plans for their
undocking and return to Earth from the station, a $100 billion
complex funded by 15 nations that currently hosts a crew of six.
A few hours after the initial reports, RIA cited an official
at the private company Akado Telecom as saying the cable break
occurred in the Moscow suburb of Mytishchi - near Korolyov,
where Russia's mission control centre is located - but the exact
location had not been pinpointed.
Russia's space programme has suffered a series of
humiliating setbacks since last year, marring celebrations of
the 50th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph in putting
the first man in space in 1961. Industry veterans blame the
problems on a decade of crimped budgets and a brain drain.