* Russia wants new launch site in eastern Siberia to rival
Baikonour
* Putin says hopes it will also be used by United States and
Europe
* Warns Russia lagging, must catch up in deep-space
exploration
By Denis Dyomkin
VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME, Russia, April 12 President
Vladimir Putin told astronauts in orbit on Friday that Russia
will send up the first manned flights from its own soil in 2018,
using a new launch pad he said will help the once-pioneering
space power explore deep space and the moon.
Speaking by video link with the International Space
Station's crew from the building site, Putin said it will be
open to use by the United States and Europe - playing up
cooperation on the anniversary of cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's 1961
flight, which set off the Cold War space race.
But with the image of a fiery rocket launch as a backdrop,
Putin also said he wants the Vostochny Cosmodrome to help Russia
catch up with other powers in exploring beyond Earth's orbit.
"We are lagging behind the world in some areas," Putin said
on a tour of the future launch site in eastern Siberia near the
border with China. "We've developed a noticeable gap from the
leading space powers in the technologies of so-called deep space
exploration."
Russia wants Vostochny, where it hopes to exploit a new
generation of rockets carrying heavier payloads, to rival its
current launch site in Kazakhstan, the lease of which has been
in contention since the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union.
Since NASA retired its shuttles last year, Russian rockets
blasting off from the Soviet-built Baikonur launch pad provide
astronauts around the world with the only ride to the
$100-billion research laboratory some 250 miles (400 km) above
Earth.
While NASA pays a steep fee for the trip, the upkeep and
lease of the Baikonour Cosmodrome comes at Russia's expense.
Congratulating astronauts on what is known in Russia as
Space Exploration Day, Putin said: "These are not just any
greetings, these are greetings from the construction site of our
future."
He said the first launch from Vostochny will be in 2015 and
the first manned flight in 2018. The site, near Russia's Pacific
Coast, was chosen to allow cosmonauts to splash down on water
after their mission.
"I very much hope that it will be used not only by our
specialists, but by our colleagues from the United States,
Europe and other countries," he said.
"Space is a sphere of activity that allows us to forget
about all the difficulties of international relations," said
Putin, who has faced criticism from the United States and Europe
over human rights since his return to the Kremlin last May.
Even after the new site is built, Putin said Russia will
continue to use Baikonour, which it leases at a cost of $115
million a year under a deal that expires in 2050. But he said
the facility on Kazakh soil was "physically aged."
RETURNING TO DEEP SPACE
Putin, whose ambition is to restore Moscow's Soviet-era
might, said Russia will spend 1.6 trillion roubles ($52 million)
on space exploration through 2020.
"It's clear that in the 21st century Russia must preserve
its status as a leading space power," he said, estimating the
size of the space-launch market will grow to be worth $1.5
trillion by 2030 from $300 billion-$400 billion today.
The Soviet Union got a jump on the United States in the
space race when it launched the Sputnik satellite in 1957, a
moon probe in 1959 and Gagarin on his 108-minute orbit in 1961.
But Russia has been absent from deep space for more than 20
years.
It bungled the 2011 launch of what was meant to be
post-Soviet Russia's interplanetary debut - the Phobos-Grunt
Mars moon probe - amid a string of costly botched launches.
But it signed a deal last month to join Europe on Mars
sampling mission, one of a number of projects that it hopes will
help it claw back its reputation in the sector.
Moscow has also revived a long-dormant quest to explore the
moon. The launch of the unmanned probe, the Luna-Globe or Moon
Globe, is planned to be the first from Vostochny in 2015.
($1 = 30.8042 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)