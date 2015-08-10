(Updates after end of spacewalk, adds background)
By Jack Stubbs
MOSCOW Aug 10 A pair of Russian cosmonauts
began their working week on Monday by cleaning the windows of
the International Space Station (ISS), floating 250 miles (400
km) above the Earth's surface.
Station commander Gennady Padalka and flight engineer
Mikhail Kornienko closed the hatch on the station's Pirs module
at 1951 GMT, completing the almost six-hour spacewalk to install
new equipment and carry out maintenance tasks.
The cosmonauts finished the expedition 30 minutes ahead of
schedule after breezing through their first task - installing
equipment to help crew members manoeuvre outside the ISS.
They later completed maintenance on various experiments,
photographed the Russian section of the space station and
cleaned a porthole window to remove years of dirt left by
exhaust fumes from visiting ships.
"They developed a (cleaning) tool kit with two swabs with
handles on them. The swabs are kind of a type of terry cloth,"
spacewalk specialist Devan Bolch said in a NASA video published
before the walk.
"It's kind of similar to what you would use on your car
headlights, when they get hazy, to clean them."
The success of the mission will boost spirits in Russia,
whose once-pioneering space industry has suffered a string of
accidents which have tarnished its reputation.
A Proton-M carrier rocket burnt up over Siberia minutes
after launch in May, just weeks after technical faults forced
Russia to abandon a $51 million dollar ISS supply mission.
The expedition is the fourth ISS spacewalk this year and the
10th for Padalka, who has spent more time in space than any
other person. It is Kornienko's second venture outside the
station, a $100 billion research laboratory owned and operated
by a partnership of 15 nations.
While the two Russians floated outside the station, their
international colleagues inside the ship harvested samples from
an experiment to grow vegetable produce in space to support
longer missions.
"(This) marks a milestone, the first space-grown lettuce
that is actually consumed in orbit by ISS crew," NASA mission
commentator Rob Navias.
"Bon appetit," quipped U.S. station flight engineer Scott
Kelly before tucking into samples of the red romaine lettuce,
garnished with oil-and-vinegar dressing.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)