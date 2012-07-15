* Russian, Japanese, U.S. crew blasts off successfully
* Moscow hopes to restore confidence in space programme
By Robin Paxton and Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, July 15 A trio of Russian, Japanese and
U.S. astronauts blasted off aboard a Soyuz spaceship on Sunday
for a four-month mission on the International Space Station
(ISS) that Moscow hopes will help restore confidence in its
space programme.
Veteran Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko, NASA astronaut
Sunita Williams and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide launched
successfully aboard the Soyuz TMA-05M rocket from the Baikonur
cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0240 GMT (2240 EDT on Saturday).
They are scheduled to berth early on Tuesday (late Monday
EDT), joining NASA Flight Engineer Joseph Acaba and Russian
cosmonauts Gennady Padalka and Sergei Revin aboard the ISS, a
$100 billion research complex orbiting 240 miles (385 km) above
Earth.
"The Soyuz had a very smooth ride into space," a spokesman
for NASA said during a live broadcast on the agency's television
channel. The rocket blazed a bright orange trail through cloudy
skies above the Kazakh steppe.
Since the retirement of the space shuttles last year, the
United States is dependent on Russia to fly astronauts to the
ISS, which costs the nation $60 million per person.
Moscow hopes a successful mission will help to restore
confidence in its once-pioneering space programme after a string
of launch mishaps last year, including the failure of a mission
to return samples from the Martian moon Phobos.
The previous Soyuz launch on May 15 was delayed by more than
one month to allow Russia's partly state-owned space contractor,
RKK Energia, to prepare a new capsule for launch after an
accident during pressure tests damaged the Soyuz crew capsule.
There were no such delays with Sunday's launch.
"The most tense, the most difficult part (of the launch) has
been successfully implemented," said Vladimir Popovkin, head of
Russian space agency Roscosmos.
"I have just spoken to the crew. They are feeling great,"
Russian news agencies quoted Popovkin as saying in Baikonur. "I
have no doubts that all will go according to plan."
Malenchenko, a 50-year-old cosmonaut on his fifth space
voyage, loosened his straps about 20 minutes after blast-off
after conducting air pressure checks.
Asked by Mission Control how the crew was feeling, he
replied: "Good." A doll given to Malenchenko by his daughter
dangled from the roof of the capsule.
Williams and Hoshide are both on their second space flight
and their first aboard a Soyuz spacecraft. They, along with
Malenchenko, are scheduled to return to Earth in mid-November.
The previous crew of three at the ISS returned on July 1.
Cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Don Pettit and European
Space Agency astronaut Andre Kuipers helped to dock the first
privately owned spacecraft during a six-month stint in orbit.
At the end of May, this crew released Space Exploration
Technologies' unmanned Dragon cargo, which arrived as part of a
test flight and was the first privately owned spaceship to reach
the 15-nation ISS project.
Sunday's launch took place less than three weeks after
China's Shenzhou 9 spacecraft returned to Earth, ending a
mission that put the country's first woman in space
.
Although China is far from catching up with the United
States and Russia, the Shenzhou 9 marked China's fourth manned
space mission since 2003 and comes as budget restraints and
shifting priorities have held back U.S. manned space launches.
