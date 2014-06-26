* Russia wants to end reliance on Kazakh launch pad
* Decades in the making, Angara part of space industry
reform
* Planned heavy-lift Angara to replace troubled Proton
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia will debut its first new
design of space rocket since the Soviet era on Friday in a
launch from its own territory, aiming to break a reliance on the
Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and foreign suppliers.
More than two decades in the making, the Angara-1.2PP's
maiden flight will test Russia's ability to turn around a
once-pioneering space industry that is struggling to recover
from a brain drain and years of budget curbs.
Work on the Angara began after the break-up of the Soviet
Union when Moscow lost the maker of its Zenit and Dnepr rockets
as well as the Baikonur launch site, based respectively in the
newly independent republics of Ukraine and Kazakhstan.
"This is the first launch vehicle that has been developed
and built from scratch in Russia," Igor Lissov, an expert with
trade journal Novosti Kosmonovatiki. "Everything else we have is
a modernisation of our Soviet legacy."
While Russia continues to use Baikonur under a lease deal
with the Kazakh government, Angara will blast off from within
its borders at the northern Plesetsk military cosmodrome. It is
due to follow a suborbital flight path across Russia's Arctic
coastline.
For some industry insiders, the crisis in Moscow's relations
with Kiev over its annexation of Crimea and a separatist
rebellion in the eastern Ukraine proves Russia's need to produce
and launch its rockets domestically.
"We are, unfortunately, not even strong enough to dictate
our will to Ukraine so this (project) decision was made already
way back in 1993, with an awareness that our former Soviet
allies can ditch us at any moment," Lissov said.
The new rocket is a centrepiece of a space industry reform
begun by President Vladimir Putin in December that includes
building a new launch pad in Russia's Far East.
"Angara's entry into operation will guarantee Russia's
access to low-Earth orbit and the country's independence in the
field of space exploration," Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry
Rogozin told the government daily Rossiskaya Gazeta this month.
A potential commercial rival to Arianespace of France and
Californian-based SpaceX, the modular launcher is designed to
carry military and civilian payloads of up to 25 tonnes.
Its heavier cousin Angara 5, set for a test launch next
year, is to replace Russia's workhorse Proton rocket which has
suffered an embarrassing litany of failures.
But both rockets are made by the same builder, the
Khrunichev space centre, leading to fears that Angara - named
after a Siberian river - will suffer similar troubles.
"There is absolutely no guarantee that Angara, which is
built by the same industry, by the same company, by the same
people will be immune to these problems," said Anatoly Zak,
editor of the industry website Russianspaceweb.
"Twenty years of development is over but we are at the very
beginning of the flight testing."
Unlike the Proton, powered by toxic hydrazine fuel, Angara's
uses an ecologically cleaner mix of liquid oxygen and kerosene.
Its medium-lift version, Angara-3, is due to complement the
Soviet-era Soyuz - currently the only rocket ferrying astronauts
to the International Space Station from Baikonur.
Years of strapped budgets when many experts quit the space
industry have led to long project delays and ballooning costs
from Angara. "It became extremely overpriced," Zak said.
The Angara rockets will probably become commercially
competitive only in another decade, he said, if launched from
the new cosmodrome Russia plans at Vostochny, closer to the
equator, where less energy is needed to carry payloads into
geostationary orbit.
