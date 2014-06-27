MOSCOW, June 27 Russia postponed the planned debut launch of the Angara rocket, its first new design of space vehicle since the Soviet era, just minutes before it was due to blast off on Friday.

A senior military commander gave no reason for the decision, but a Russian space agency source told Interfax news agency the launch had been postponed for 24 hours until Saturday.

