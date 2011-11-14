* First manned launch since U.S. shuttle programme retired
* Launch was delayed from September over safety fears
* Russia seeks to restore confidence in space programme
* Any problem could leave ISS empty for first time in decade
By Alissa de Carbonnel
KOROLYOV, Russia, Nov 14 Three astronauts
blasted off on Monday to return a full crew to the International
Space Station (ISS) as Russia seeks to restore confidence in its
space programme after the crash of a cargo spaceship and several
botched launches.
The launch at 0414 GMT was the first since NASA ended its
30-year shuttle programme in July, leaving a gap of several
years when the 16 nations investing in the $100-billion space
station will rely solely on Russia to ferry crews.
"The spaceship has reached orbit," Flight Engineer Anton
Shkaplerov said in a radioed message to the cavernous Mission
Control centre in a northern Moscow suburb. Applause broke out
as the crew flashed a thumbs-up signal to onboard cameras.
The mission had been delayed since September over safety
fears after an unmanned Russian Progress craft taking supplies
to astronauts broke up in the atmosphere in August, one of the
worst Russian space mishaps in decades.
Veteran NASA astronaut Daniel Burbank is making his first
voyage on board a Soyuz spacecraft from Russia's Baikonur
launchpad in Kazakhstan, while cosmonauts Shkaplerov and Anatoly
Ivanishin are making their maiden space voyage.
The crew shrugged off safety concerns before their craft
lifted off from a snowbound Baikonur, blazing a bright orange
trail through the overcast sky above the Kazakh steppe.
"We don't have any black thoughts. We have faith in our
equipment," Russian news agencies quoted Shkaplerov as saying
before the launch.
Reporting back to Mission Control after take off, he said
the crew was "feeling good". A small stuffed bird from the
mobile app Angry Birds, a mascot given to Shkaplerov by his
five-year-old daughter, hovered above the weightless crew.
"Except for the bad weather in Baikonur, everything went
extremely well," Vladimir Solovyov, head of launches for the
Russian segment of the ISS, told reporters at Mission Control.
After a cramped two-day journey aboard the Soyuz TMA-22
capsule, the crew will dock with the space station on Nov. 16,
overlapping briefly with station commander Mike Fossum of NASA,
Japan's Satoshi Furukawa and Russia's Sergei Volkov.
Any problem in reaching the ISS could leave the space
station empty for the first time in more than a decade when the
current three-man crew returns to Earth later this month.
REPUTATION
Russia's space agency chief has said the Aug. 24 failure of
the Progress rocket launch was an "isolated" glitch caused by a
fuel pipe blockage.
But it added to a string of failures that marred this year's
celebration of the 50 years since Yuri Gagarin's pioneering
orbit and pointed to deeper troubles with Russia's space
industry.
Moscow hopes a smooth mission will begin to restore its
reputation after more trouble this week when a launch touted as
post-Soviet Russia's interplanetary debut went awry.
Russia is likely to have lost the $165-million Phobos-Grunt
probe, which is stuck in orbit and may drop to Earth after it
failed to set a course toward Mars's moon on Wednesday.
Vladimir Popovkin, head of the Roskosmos space agency, said
Russia had not yet managed to contact the craft. The agency had
only seven-minute windows in which to work every time
Phobos-Grunt orbits Earth, he said.
By early December, Roskosmos will give up on the craft when
the launch window closes for setting it on a course toward Mars,
Popovkin was quoted as saying by Itar-Tass news agency.
Gradually losing altitude on its perilously low orbit, the
12.5-tonne spacecraft is expected to plummet to Earth in
January, Itar-Tass quoted him as saying. He added that it posed
no threat and would burn up entirely on re-entry.
Botched launches have also lost Russia a high-tech military
orbiter, a costly telecommunication satellite and set back plans
for a global navigation system to rival the U.S. GPS.
While NASA suffered the tragic loss of crews on its Columbia
and Challenger shuttles in 2003 and 1986, Russia last suffered
such an accident in 1971, when three cosmonauts died on their
way back to Earth on the Soyuz-11 mission.
This year the United States turned over all crewed flight
responsibilities to Russia until commercial firms can offer
space-taxi rides.
NASA is seeking $850 million to help U.S.-based private
companies develop human orbital transport capabilities with the
goal of breaking Russia's monopoly on ferrying astronauts to the
space station before the end of 2016.
