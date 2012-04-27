KOROLYOV, Russia, April 27 A Soyuz capsule
carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut from the
International Space Station (ISS) landed in Kazakhstan on
Friday, Russian space officials said.
The Soyuz TMA-22 parachuted down onto the steppe in the
former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan, landing roughly on
schedule and on target north of the town of Arkalyk after a
three-hour descent from the orbital outpost.
Space officials, technicians and relatives of the crew
watching footage on a big screen at Russian Mission Control
outside Moscow burst into applause when footage taken from a
helicopter showed the capsule touch down.
"We have landing!" lettering on the screen said.
The cramped capsule brought veteran NASA astronaut Daniel
Burbank and Russians Anton Skaplerov and Anatoly Ivanishin back
to Earth after nearly six months aboard the ISS.
Their trip to the station in November was the first since
the U.S. space agency NASA ended its 30-year shuttle programme,
leaving the 16 nations investing in the $100-billion station to
rely solely on Russia to ferry crews for the time being.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA's Don Pettit and
European Space Agency astronaut Andre Kuipers remained aboard
the station, where they arrived in December.
