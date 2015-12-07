MOSCOW Dec 7 One of two Russian defence
satellites launched on Dec. 5 did not separate from the Soyuz
carrier rocket's upper stage and is considered lost, Russian
news agencies reported.
A Soyuz-2.1B rocket carrying two satellites was launched
from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Russian north-western
Arkhangelsk region, with the Defence Ministry saying on its web
site on Dec. 5 that the launch was successful.
But TASS news agency cited an unnamed source saying on
Monday that the Kanopus-ST satellite "was considered lost" after
it failed to separate due to a malfunction of one of the four
locks holding the satellite.
This was the second launch of the Soyuz-2.1B three-stage
carrier rocket that is used for placing payloads into low Earth
orbit. The first launch took place in late December 2013, the
ministry said in its statement.
On Dec. 11, American, Russian and Japanese astronauts are
expected to return to Earth from the International Space
Station(ISS) aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule.
The Defence Ministry was not immediately available to
comment.
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Ustinova and Jack Stubbs;
Writing by Lidia Kelly)