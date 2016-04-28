MOSCOW, April 28 Russia launched its inaugural
rocket from a new cosmodrome on Thursday, a day after a
technical glitch thwarted the much-publicised event in a sign of
continued crisis in the nation's space industry.
An unmanned Soyuz rocket carrying three satellites roared
off from the launch pad at Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur
Region near China's border at 0501 Moscow time (0201 GMT),
Russian news agencies reported.
The launch was called off less than two minutes before the
liftoff on Wednesday, upsetting President Vladimir Putin who had
flown thousands of kilometres to watch what Russian media and
officials touted as an historic event.
