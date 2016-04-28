MOSCOW, April 28 Russia launched its inaugural rocket from a new cosmodrome on Thursday, a day after a technical glitch thwarted the much-publicised event in a sign of continued crisis in the nation's space industry.

An unmanned Soyuz rocket carrying three satellites roared off from the launch pad at Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur Region near China's border at 0501 Moscow time (0201 GMT), Russian news agencies reported.

The launch was called off less than two minutes before the liftoff on Wednesday, upsetting President Vladimir Putin who had flown thousands of kilometres to watch what Russian media and officials touted as an historic event. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Paul Tait)