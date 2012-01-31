* Space chief blames radiation for computer failure
* Experts cast doubt on commission's findings
* Russia says it will delay space station flight
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, Jan 31 Russia blamed radiation on
Tuesday for a computer glitch that doomed its Mars moon mission,
but space industry experts cast doubt on the findings of an
investigation into the crash of what was to be Moscow's first
deep space mission in two decades.
The Phobos-Grunt spacecraft was stranded in Earth orbit
after launch in November and crashed into the Pacific Ocean this
month, one of five recent botched Russian launches.
Space agency chief Vladimir Popovkin also said Moscow would
postpone the next U.S.-Russian manned mission to the
International Space Station by one month from March over
technical problems during testing of the Soyuz spacecraft.
The delay, which officials said was due to glitches with the
Soyuz descent capsule, is likely to fuel concerns over relying
solely on Russia to take astronauts into orbit.
"The most likely reason, in the opinion of the commission,
was the local impact of heavily charged space particles that led
to a failure in the memory of the main onboard computer in the
second stage of flight," Popovkin told Russian news agencies in
Voronezh, a town 450 km (280 miles) south of Moscow.
A burst of space radiation caused the onboard computers to
reboot and go into standby mode, he said.
Popovkin said foreign-made counterfeit or defective
microchips were partly to blame for the failure of the
$165-million spacecraft, designed to retrieve soil samples from
the Martian moon Phobos.
The budget for Russia's space programme, he said, would be
150-200 billion roubles ($5-6.6 billion) a year until 2030.
EXPERTS CAST DOUBT
Popovkin had earlier hinted that foreign sabotage might be
behind the failure, in an apparent attempt to deflect blame.
Experts said Moscow was blaming external factors for the
loss of its ambitious Mars mission to distract from chronic
failings with its once-pioneering industry.
"You can fantasize about everything. This is one of a number
of possible reasons but one that is convenient for many people,"
Alexander Zakharov, the mission's lead scientist, told Reuters.
"Even if this was the true reason, which we can't completely
rule out because it does happen, then there is some kind of
problem with the flight system or the programming, which were
not designed to guard against this (space radiation)."
State RIA news agency cited an industry source as saying it
was "simply absurd" that Phobos-Grunt had not been made to
withstand cosmic rays on its two-year interplanetary mission.
"They did not make a vacuum cleaner but a spacecraft that is
intended to fly in the aggressive environment of outer space.
They couldn't have failed to take this into account," the source
said.
Another space industry source said potentially damaging
bursts of radiation were highly unlikely in low-Earth orbit,
where hundreds of satellites circle within the protective bubble
of the planet's magnetic field.
"This usually happens with interplanetary satellites around
Mars or Venus, in other words, in deep space," the source told
RIA. "This phenomenon occurs every one or two years on average,
but it is very unlikely to see it in low-Earth orbit."
Earlier on Tuesday, the head of Russia's manned space
programme, Alexei Krasnov, said flaws with the hermetic sealing
on the Soyuz TMA-04M re-entry were found during testing.
The mission, which was due to launch on March 30, will be
delayed to allow time for a new capsule to be readied, likely
delaying other missions as well.
