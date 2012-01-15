* Russian military says debris falls far off Chilean coast
* Space agency had said Atlantic crash more likely
* Phobos-Grunt was failed bid to probe Martian moon
(Adds report suggesting different location)
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, Jan 15 Pieces of a failed Russian
Mars probe plummeted into the Pacific Ocean far off the Chilean
coast on Sunday, Russian news agencies cited a military official
as saying.
Debris from the Phobos-Grunt craft fell into the sea some
1,250 km (775 miles) west of the coastal island of Wellington,
state-run RIA and Itar-Tass cited Aerospace Defence Forces
spokesman Colonel Alexei Zolotukhin as saying.
The spacecraft never made it out of Earth's orbit after its
November launch on a rare interplanetary mission for Russia's
struggling space programme.
It was not immediately clear whether all the parts of the
craft that did not burn up in the atmosphere had fallen in the
same area.
RIA cited an unnamed source in a separate Russian military
branch as saying ballistics experts calculated that debris could
have fallen anywhere in a broad area centred on Brazil.
Russia's space agency Roskosmos had said debris from its
doomed 14-ton craft, which included 11 tons of toxic rocket
fuel, might fall in the Atlantic Ocean about midway between
Brazil and West Africa.
Roskosmos and the military could not be reached
for comment.
Due to constant changes in the upper atmosphere, which is
strongly influenced by solar activity, the exact time and place
of the probe's return had been unknown.
The $165-million spacecraft, designed to retrieve soil
samples from the Martian moon Phobos, was meant to be Russia's
first successful interplanetary mission in over two decades.
But it became stuck in orbit after a botched launch on Nov.
9, and had since been slowly losing altitude due to gravity's
pull.
SPACE JUNK
Experts said the falling space junk posed little risk, with
the probe's aluminium fuel tank expected to burn up high in the
atmosphere.
"If anyone gets to see it, it will be a fabulous show. I
don't think there has been an explosion of such a large volume
of fuel in space history," Igor Marinin, editor of a space
journal published by Roskosmos, said earlier on Sunday.
Some 20 to 30 small pieces of debris with a total weight of
200 kg (440 lb) could hit Earth, Roskosmos said, adding that a
tiny radioactive cargo of Cobalt-57 was too small to cause harm.
One component likely to survive re-entry was a small return
capsule specifically designed to crash-land back on Earth in
2014, mission scientist Alexander Zakharov said.
"This is the capsule that was meant to bring back samples
from Phobos, it's disappointing," Zakharov said. "We're hoping
Roskosmos will approve a new craft to accomplish this mission."
Phobos-Grunt was one of five botched launches last year that
marred celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's
pioneering first human space flight and hurt Moscow's pride.
In an apparent attempt to deflect blame, Russia's space
agency chief hinted last week that foreign sabotage might be the
reason.
"I don't want to blame anyone, but there are very powerful
means to interfere with spacecraft today whose use cannot be
ruled out," Vladimir Popovkin told the daily Izvestia.
Stargazers watching for reentry included the Inter-Agency
Space Debris Coordinating Committee, an offshoot of the United
Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.
Under a U.N. space convention, Russia could be liable to pay
compensation for any harm caused by bits of falling spacecraft.
In 1981, the Soviet Union paid Canada $3 million for the
cost of cleaning up radioactive debris scattered in the crash of
a Soviet nuclear-powered reconnaissance satellite, Kosmos 954.
When NASA's defunct Upper Atmosphere Research Satellite fell
out of orbit in September, it showered debris into the Pacific
Ocean. Germany's Rosat X-ray telescope re-entered a month later
over the Bay of Bengal.
(Additional reporting by Steve Gutterman; editing by Philippa
Fletcher)