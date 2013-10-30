ROME/MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia has denied reports
that its intelligence services spied on hundreds of foreign
delegates at a Group of 20 summit in St Petersburg in September
using gifts such as teddy bears, diaries and free USB keys.
Quoting a report from the European Council's security office
to Italian intelligence services, Italy's Corriere della Sera
daily has reported this week that at least 300 such devices were
issued at the Sept. 5-6 summit and were revealed to be spy gear
during security debriefing sessions last month.
The report fuels controversy over international espionage
after reports that U.S. intelligence services had conducted
telephone surveillance of allied countries and leaders.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not know what
the source of the latest allegations was.
"This is undoubtedly nothing but an attempt to shift the
focus from issues that truly exist in relations between European
capitals and Washington to unsubstantiated, non-existent
issues," he was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.
Tension between the United States and its allies has grown
over reports that European leaders including German Chancellor
Angela Merkel had been spied on by U.S. intelligence services.
According to Corriere della Sera, a regular debriefing with
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and other EU
delegates revealed they had been given souvenir USB keys and
cables to connect smartphones with personal computers.
It said EU officials alerted German intelligence services
which conducted detailed tests on the devices.
"These are devices adapted to the clandestine interception
of data from computers and mobile telephones," the newspaper
quoted an initial report as saying.
Daily La Stampa newspaper said the devices showed
"anomalies" and signs of "manipulation" but it was not certain
how much information had been collected by Russian spies.
The reports appear to show a more traditional pattern of
intelligence gathering than the reported U.S. snooping.
The Guardian newspaper reported in July that British
intelligence services had spied on G20 delegates at a summit in
2009, tricking some delegates into using free internet cafes
apparently set up for their benefit.
(Reporting by James MacKenzie, additional reporting by Gabriela
Baczynska; Editing by Alistair Lyon)