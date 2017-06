MOSCOW, June 25 Russian Standard Bank, a mid-sized privately-owned lender, has mandated Citigroup and JP Morgan to arrange a series of investor meetings in Europe and Asia from June 28 until July 3, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.

He added that the lender may issue dollar-denominated Eurobond if market conditions allow, following a Sberbank's $1 billion deal last week. (Reproting by Katya Golubkova, editing by)