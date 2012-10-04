MOSCOW Oct 4 Russian Standard Bank, a leader in Russian consumer lending, has placed subordinated bonds worth $350 million with a yield of 10.75 percent and a term of 5.5 years, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The yield guidance was initially 11 percent, but was subsequently set in the range 10.75 to 10.875 percent.

The deal was organised was Goldman Sachs, UBS and VTB Capital.

In July, Russian Standard Bank issued 5-year Eurobonds worth $350 million with a coupon of 9.25 percent. (Reporting by Lena Orekhova; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)