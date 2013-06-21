ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 The Russian
government will dismiss senior managers in underperforming
state-owned companies in a bid to improve performance, Deputy
Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday.
He did not say how advanced the plans were, but named oil
major Rosneft, gas producer Gazprom and
Russian Railways among companies which need to cut costs.
Dvorkovich's remarks are likely to renew speculation about
the future of Vladimir Yakunin, the head of Russian Railways and
an ally of President Vladimir Putin, after a hoax email this
week announcing his dismissal.
"We will take the best companies on the market (as a
benchmark) and push other companies so that they lower their
costs to the same level," Dvorkovich told Rossiya-24 television
at a business forum in St. Petersburg.
"In many cases it will require management changes. We will
be doing this. Inefficient ones will have to go."
Dvorkovich, a liberal economist who favours economic
reforms, mentioned Russian Railways only in passing, praising
recent cost-cutting at the vast state company.
Speaking more generally, he said there was always "an
optimal term" before a manager's efficiency begins to decline.
Rail chief Yakunin has faced public scrutiny over his
business relationships and wealth, and industry insiders say
rivals are trying to loosen his grip on the $46 billion that the
state has earmarked for rail investment.
Some political analysts also interpret criticisms of Yakunin
as a generational conflict between allies of Putin and backers
of his younger prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev.
First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said the hoax
email announcing Yakunin's dismissal was a "provocation"
targeting Yakunin personally, as well as the government.
"It does not have any negative consequences for Vladimir
Ivanovich (Yakunin)," Interfax news agency quoted Shuvalov as
saying.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Timothy Heritage;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)