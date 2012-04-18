* MMK, Mechel debt ratios worsen as capex remains high
* Global steelmakers shedding assets while Russians invest
* Swiss fund manager says avoiding sector, favours miners
By Alfred Kueppers
MOSCOW, April 18 Soft global steel prices are
pushing up debt ratios for Russian producers, causing concern
among investors and in some cases, raising the risk that firms
will need to renegotiate agreements with lenders.
Analysts have put the spotlight on number three producer
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works and number six Mechel
, also the country's leading coking coal miner.
"Both of these companies have pretty sizeable capex
programmes, which are quite close to the total operating cash
flow," ING analyst Maxim Matveev said.
"This means that if there are any further declines in steel
and coal prices either they will have to reduce capex or
increase borrowing."
Steel prices have weakened this year as a range of factors
combined to suppress demand, including U.S.-led sanctions
against Iran, weakness in the Chinese construction market and
ongoing euro-zone woes.
The bearish sentiment has led leading producers such as
ArcelorMittal to shed non-core assets. Last month, the
world's top steelmaker raised $268 million by cutting its stake
in Turkey's Erdemir to 18.7 percent from 25 percent
as part of a deal that could ultimately see its share of the
company fall to 12.5 percent.
Debt-burdened Russians have bucked the trend. MMK announced
plans last November to acquire Australian iron miner Flinders
for A$554 million ($570 million) and the following
month Mechel bought the Donetsk Electrometallurgical
Plant in a deal valued at $537 million.
As of December 31, MMK's debt stood at $4.42 billion, while
earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) reached $1.34 billion.
Agreements with lenders require the company to keep its debt
to EBITDA ratio below 3.5, and the company insists it will not
violate any lending deals.
"We will not violate our covenant agreements," Dubrovsky
told journalists in his office at the company's headquarters in
Magnitogorsk last month.
Mechel saw its total debt hit $9.5 billion at the end of the
third quarter, and it renegotiated covenants in 2011 so that its
net debt to EBITDA ratio could reach 3.5.
Last month, the company said it has entered into talks with
banks because it expects to surpass this level.
Renaissance Capital analyst Boris Krasnojenov said that
although ratios will worsen this year as profits fall, Russian
state banks will continue to lend to the sector even if
international banks slam their doors on the Russians.
"MMK has a strong relationship with state banks, they can
refinance debt if they need to," he said. "Mechel is also not
going bankrupt, the stock is under pressure because debt is too
high, but here also, the state banks will help."
CAVEAT EMPTOR
Analysts are pointing investors away from the two issues,
with Renaissance Capital rating Mechel "hold" and MMK "sell."
Zina Psiola, fund manager at Switzerland's Granite
Investment said she is avoiding the bonds and shares as capex
remains high and returns are lower compared to pure-play base
and precious metals miners.
"The cash flow from operations for many steel companies, for
example Mechel and MMK, matched or fell short of their capital
expenditures for the most part of the past 10 years. Why? We
think partially because they had to spend a lot simply to stay
(competitive) in the global game," she wrote in an email.
"So although there could be some room to find some
investment returns there, at least for us the investment choice
is very clear - if we had two companies producing nickel, gold
or copper and another producing steel even with similar levels
of debt profile, we would be more inclined to invest in the
gold/nickel/copper one."
MMK plans to cut capex to $700 million in 2012 from $1.2
billion last year.
Mechel has preliminary plans to spend $1.0-$1.2 billion,
after spending $1.4 billion in the first nine months of last
year. The company has yet to report its full-year capex.