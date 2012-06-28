MOSCOW, June 28 Russia could team up with
foreign investors to build a new steel complex worth 104 billion
roubles ($3.15 billion) in the Rust Belt region of Chelyabinsk,
the local government said in a statement.
The iron ore mining and smelting facility could be built in
the Nyazepetrovsky district, home to 6.5 billion tonnes of
titanium magnetite used in iron, titanium and vanadium
production, the local government's www.gubernator74.ru website
said late on Wednesday.
It aims to produce rolled steel by 2020, it said.
The government intends to attract a group of three foreign
investors - Fleming Family & Partners, Kobe Steel and
Sun Investment Partners.
A final agreement should be signed in the coming months,
Deputy Governor Sergei Komyakov was quoted as saying in the
statement.
A spokeswoman for Fleming Family & Partners declined
comment.
Kobe Steel, contacted by the Vedomosti business daily, could
not provide a comment, while an executive at Sun Investment told
the newspaper his company was not participating in the project.
The mill, if built, would become one of the largest
investments in Russia's mining and steel sector in recent years,
as the global steel industry has been hit by softening demand
and easing prices.
($1 = 32.9862 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Olga Popova; editing by
Jason Neely)