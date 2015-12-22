BRIEF-Infinity reports Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Infinity provides company update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
MOSCOW Dec 22 The Moscow Exchange will remain the priority floor for sell-offs of state-owned assets, Olga Dergunova, the head of Russia's state property agency Rosimushchestvo, said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Infinity provides company update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Atento reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter results solid start in fiscal 2017 highlighted by topline growth, maintained margins and continued improvement in cash flow