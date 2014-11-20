MOSCOW Nov 20 Russia's MICEX share index rose to 2014 high of 1,532 points on Thursday, helped in part by a slide in the rouble this year.

The rouble-based index was up 0.9 percent on the day by 0754 GMT, falling back slightly to 1,531 points. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Lidia Kelly)