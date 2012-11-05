* Hunger strikes by workers normally seen as Putin fans
* Kremlin reaction points to concern support could crumble
* Economists unable to say how widespread discontent is
By Alissa de Carbonnel
VERKHNYAYA SINYACHIKHA, Russia, Nov 5 Factory
smokestacks tower over weathered wooden houses in this
provincial Russian town, part of the industrial heartland that
helped propel Vladimir Putin into the presidency.
Towns like Verkhnyaya Sinyachikha in the vast metals and
manufacturing province of Sverdlovsk in the Ural Mountains, some
2,000 km (1,240 miles) east of Moscow, have long been regarded
as the backbone of support for the former KGB spy.
But that loyalty has been tested by hunger strikes over
unpaid wages in at least three factories in Sverdlovsk this year
that have prompted authorities to step in to rescue the biggest
employers.
The government subsidies recall generous industry bailouts
that stemmed social unrest during the 2008-09 global economic
crisis and signal Kremlin concern that support from
working-class Russians, long inured to quietly shouldering
hardships, could be at risk nearly 13 years after Putin rose to
power.
"The first time he ran, we voted for him. The second too,
but this time we didn't," said Igor Ilyukhin, 41, one of 47
steel mill workers who fasted for 11 days for unpaid wages,
camping on the rotten planks of an abandoned building near the
shuttered gates of their bankrupt employer.
It is not clear how widespread such rumblings of
working-class discontent with Putin are. He won nearly
two-thirds of votes handing him a third presidential term in May
and told a TV interviewer before his 60th birthday last month
that "the overwhelming majority of people still support me."
During his election campaign, Putin depicted blue-collar
workers as the "real Russia" and pitted them against the mainly
middle-class protesters who have staged big rallies against him
in Moscow and were referred to by him as "chattering monkeys".
But the hunger strike in which Ilyukhin took part was the
fourth this year by former workers of the plant that until
recently employed 400 people in Verkhnyaya Sinyachikha, a town
of 9,800 people 145 km (90 miles) from the regional capital
Yekaterinburg.
Hunger strikes have also struck a truck-manufacturing plant
and a smelter owned by Russia's largest aluminium producer RUSAL
in two separate factory towns in the Urals region.
Another strike is threatened in the region by 98 workers of
a small-parts manufacturer who have given their bankrupt
employer until Nov. 6 to pay the wages they are owed.
"Maybe we're tired of how we're living," Ilyukhin said.
A WAY TO GET PAID
The workers, hunched around a smoky campfire in padded
state-issue overalls, s aid that striking was the only way to get
paid, and that it was a safe bet the government would step in to
ensure they were when they did strike.
"We strike and they pay us a bit. We strike again and they
pay us a bit more. We don't know where the money comes from,"
said Andrei Zhukov, taking a pragmatic view of what may seem
like a desperate tactic.
Zhukov, one of the organisers, said it was easy to gather a
list of willing strikers by word of mouth - despite this being
the fourth yet by former workers - and register the protest with
the town hall.
A visit by police to the homes of two participants did
little to dissuade them from striking.
"We're used to being paid late but we want what we are owed,
nothing more," he said. For Zhukov, that meant 20,000
roubles($639) severance pay and back wages, though many who took
part in the strike that left about half the group in hospital
asked for much less. Monthly pay at the plant was about 9,000
roubles.
"For us, this is real money," Zhukov said.
Industry leaders and economists warn that the government's
hands-on approach to resolving crises, including at
privately-owned factories like that in Verkhnyaya Sinyachikha,
is stalling reforms.
The tactic is short-sighted and increases the country's
problems, they say, if there is a drop in the price of oil - the
main driver of Russia's budgetary largess.
"The state is now taking ever more facilities, industries,
entire sectors under its wing," metals tycoon Vladimir Potanin,
Russia's fourth richest man, told Reuters in September.
"As long as the government has strength, it keeps them
ticking over, t hen at some point - bam - it's a problem," he
said. "Efficiency is not growing and there is no competition."
'WE ARE FOR STABILITY'
The hunger strikes in Sverdlovsk, a region that was once the
power base of late President Boris Yeltsin, hark back to the
economic mayhem that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union
in 1991 and, with it, Communist central planning.
In the decade that followed, workers went unpaid for long
spells and some lived off produce from their kitchen gardens.
"In the 1990s, everything was a mess," said Igor
Kholmanskikh, a former tank factory foreman whom Putin appointed
as his envoy to the Urals region this year.
A man of few words, the ruddy-faced 43-year-old offered
during a television call-in show with Putin last December to
travel to Moscow with "the boys" and wipe the streets clear of
protesters.
"He is our 'Plumber Joe'," Kholmanskikh's spokesman said,
drawing a parallel with the U.S. Republican party's championing
of an American who questioned then-presidential candidate Barack
Obama on tax policy during his 2008 campaign.
Clenching his broad hands and looking ill at ease with his
sudden elevation from factory floor to the opulent, marble-lined
halls of his seat of power in the region, Kholmanskikh stuck
closely to the Kremlin's party line to woo blue-collar support.
Putin is owed gratitude for presiding over an oil-fuelled
economic boom in his first two terms from 2000 until 2008,
Kholmanskikh said, warning that protests in Moscow could throw
Russia back to the turmoil of the 1990s.
"Life has changed, people now have work and social safety
nets and life's got better," he said. "Obviously, this is due to
Vladimir Putin becoming the country's leader. That is why one of
our first campaign slogans was: 'We are for Stability!'"
Putin's government is now working to meet that pledge,
turning to a host of stopgap measures to keep doors open at
factories that have been mismanaged or are simply unprofitable.
When more than 85 workers at truck-maker AMUR held a second
hunger strike in Novouralsk demanding nearly a year's worth of
back salaries in September, local authorities ordered
state-owned tank-maker Uralvagonzavod to hand over part of its
orders.
Regional opposition deputies say the intervention - before
mayoral elections in the region on Oct. 14 - was little more
than a move to plug the gap at the aged plant burdened by 4.5
billion roubles in debt, 28 million of which is wage arrears.
In another industrial town where three city council members
joined hunger strikers, Putin ordered electricity tariffs
lowered by 30 percent for the Bogoslovsky aluminium plant (BAZ),
owned by RUSAL, in the town of Krasnoturinsk.
"Take any of our enterprises - they all rely on support,"
Potanin said. "The government encourages us to pass the hat."
CALLS FOR NEW POLICY
Built in 1770, the steel mill in Verkhnyaya Sinyachikha is a
cornerstone of this factory town. A snow-dusted statue of
Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin stands at its gate and until
recently it was still the second largest employer.
Like hundreds of other remote factory towns scattered from
Russia's far north to eastern Siberia - where the closure of a
single plant could throw a whole population out of work - it has
seen little investment and struggled to stay profitable since
the end of Soviet economic planning.
"They (industry owners) have no clear plan or understanding
of development, they pass on the weight of incompetence onto the
government's shoulders," Sverdlovsk regional governor Yevgeny
Kuyvashev said at a televised government meeting last month.
He called for a new policy aimed at helping industry to
modernise to remain competitive.
In a sign of possible trouble to come, the Kremlin's chief
federal inspector in the Sverdlovsk region said last month some
50 more enterprises were on the verge of bankruptcy.
The town of Rezh may be the next hot spot, if workers are
not paid before the Nov. 6 deadline they have set.
"We need to anticipate the fires, not put them out when they
are already burning," said Anton Danilov-Danilyan, a former
Kremlin advisor. "But in some cases, the social cost of closing
a plant is more significant to the state than the cost of
maintaining the factory."
DIVIDED RUSSIA
The Kremlin's firefighting style of economic management has
set Putin up as a champion of the working man - an image he has
cultivated by publicly dragging wealthy businessmen over the
coals when they face problems at their plants.
Such performances serve as a counterweight to accusations by
critics of cronyism and anger simmering over the widening gap
between Russia's rich and poor.
Putin's appointment of Kholmanskikh, dismissed by critics as
a Kremlin puppet, has gone down well in his own province.
"If he is a man of the people, then he is better qualified
than any official who ... learned from his businessman father
how to take bribes," said Dmitry Fomenkov, 26, a construction
worker in Yekaterinburg.
Despite frustration with the local authorities, and
dissatisfaction with their lot under Putin, many workers still
struggle to see any alternative to him - a factor which could
play into the president's hands.
Many residents voice an almost visceral dislike for the
largely middle-class, Moscow-centric opposition protesters, who
they say have no understanding of what it is to grapple with
everyday problems.
"At those protests, they insulted us - the workers," said
Albina Tatarinova, 50, stamping her feet in the light snow by
the campfire in Verkhnyaya Sinyachikha.
"They called us 'cattle'. We gave them their own back: Of
course, we voted for Putin. There was no alternative."