MOSCOW, April 8 Russia's standards agency said on Friday that it had been informed about the recall of 4,526 Subaru Tribeca cars.

The agency said in a statement on its website that the voluntary recall was linked to a possible fault in the locking system on the cars' bonnets that could cause them to unexpectedly open while being driven. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Winning; editing by VLadimir Soldatkin)