VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 16 A fire burned for
five hours on an atomic-powered submarine undergoing repairs
near Russia's eastern port of Vladivostok on Monday, but naval
and shipyard officials said there was no risk of a radiation
leak and nobody was hurt.
Black smoke poured from the submarine Tomsk, which is
powered by two nuclear reactors, after it caught fire at the
Zvezda shipyard in Bolshoi Kamen, about 25 km (15 miles) across
a bay from Vladivostok on the Sea of Japan, authorities said.
The fire was the second on board a Russian nuclear-powered
submarine in lass than two years.
"There is no threat of radioactive contamination," the
state-run Itar-Tass news agency cited an unidentified official
in Russia's Pacific Fleet command as saying. Regional emergency
officials said radiation levels in the area were within the
normal range.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters continued to
douse the area to ensure it did not flare up again, the
state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, which operates the
shipyard, said in a statement.
It said there were no casualties and both reactors had been
shut off and were in "safe condition". The firm also said there
had been no weapons aboard the ship, which normally carries up
to 24 guided missiles, when the fire broke out.
When a blaze engulfed the atomic-powered Yekaterinburg at a
shipyard in northwestern Russia in December 2011, official
statements said there had been no nuclear missiles on board the
sub, but a respected magazine later cited several unnamed
sources as saying this was untrue.
Navy sources said on Monday that, in addition to two
firefighting vessels, a ship that monitors radiation levels had
been sent to the area, Russian news agencies reported.
The fire started in a ballast area of the submarine during
welding works after an acetylene torch was used to cut through a
grate, setting a rubber seal, cables and paint on fire, RIA
cited an unnamed official at the shipyard as saying.
The official said the cistern was outside the sealed core of
the submarine where the reactors are located, according to RIA.
Russia's navy has suffered several fatal accidents since the
collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The nuclear-powered submarine Kursk sank in the Barents Sea
in 2000, killing all 118 crewmen aboard, and 20 people died
aboard the submarine Nerpa in 2008 when its fire extinguishing
system went off, flooding compartments with deadly gas.
