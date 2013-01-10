* Putin says developing navy a priority
* New submarine designed to launch ICBMs
* Russia planning Mediterranean naval exercises
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Jan 10 Russia inaugurated on Thursday
the first of a new class of submarine it will rely upon for
decades as a bulwark of its strategic nuclear force and
President Vladimir Putin pledged to strengthen the country's
navy further.
Putin, who began a new six-year term last May, has
emphasised that Russia sees nuclear arms as a crucial source of
security and will continue to rebuild its sea power after a
period of shrinkage following the 1991 Soviet collapse.
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the
first of the Borei class nuclear-powered submarines, the Yuri
Dolgoruky - on which construction began in 1996 - had entered
service.
Shoigu spoke to Putin via a videolink from aboard the
170-meter (558-foot) submarine designed to carry 16
Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) of a new type called
the Bulava.
"Comrade commander-in-chief! ... The vessel has been handed
over to the Russian navy," Shoigu told Putin in a message shown
on state television from the Sevmash shipyard in the White Sea
port of Severodvinsk.
The Russian president was on a visit to the Barents Sea
naval base of Severomorsk at the time.
"The development of a powerful, effective navy is one of
Russia's chief priorities," Putin said.
"We will only increase the pace, the renewal and development
of the fleet," he said in televised comments at the base, where
he gave an award to the crew of the Northern Fleet's flagship,
the warship Pyotr Veliky.
Putin said the state has earmarked more than 4 trillion
roubles ($132 billion) by 2020 to upgrade naval forces.
He reiterated plans to bring eight Borei submarines designed
to launch ICBMs into service in that period, in addition to
eight smaller Yasen type submarines, also atomic-powered.
Russian navy chief Admiral Viktor Chirkov said the Yuri
Dolgoruky was expected to go on combat duty early in 2014 after
a series of exercises, state-run news agency RIA reported.
Russia and the United States signed a landmark treaty in
2010 setting lower limits on the size of the long-range nuclear
arsenals they built up during the Cold War.
WAR GAMES
But the limited numbers of warheads and delivery vehicles
such as submarines that they committed to under the New START
treaty are still enough to devastate the world, and Putin has
made clear Russia will continue to upgrade its arsenal.
Moscow has warned it could withdraw from the treaty if it
believes that an anti-missile shield the United States is
building in Europe, which Moscow says may be able to intercept
Russian missiles within several years, has become a serious
threat.
Several tests of the Bulava, which began in 2004, were
failures, but Dmitry Medvedev, then President, said the missile
was ready for use after two successful test launches from the
Yuri Dolgoruky in late 2011.
"The navy has absolutely no grounds to doubt the reliability
of this ... new sea-launched missile," Putin's chief of staff
Sergei Ivanov, a former defence minister, said on Thursday,
state news agencies reported.
Putin also presided at the inauguration on Thursday of a new
icebreaker to service oil platforms, part of a series of events
that seemed choreographed to display Russia's aspirations as a
sea power.
Shoigu reiterated plans, announced by the Defence Ministry
last week, for naval exercises in the Mediterranean Sea that he
said would be "the biggest in the history of the country".
Russian officials have given no indication that the exercise
planned later this month is linked to the situation in Syria,
where Russia maintains a modest supply facility that is its only
military base outside the former Soviet Union.
Russia has shielded President Bashar al-Assad by vetoing
U.N. Security Council resolutions aimed to pressure or push him
from power during nearly 22 months of violence, but says it will
evacuate its citizens from Syria if necessary.