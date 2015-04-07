(Corrects length in 6th paragraph)
* Shipyard says submarine not armed
* Source tells TASS nuclear reactor unloaded, shut down
* Similar blaze in 2011 nearly led to nuclear disaster
MOSCOW, April 7 A nuclear submarine caught fire
in a shipyard in Russia's northern province of Arkhangelsk on
Tuesday but there were no weapons on board, Russian news
agencies reported.
The Emergencies Ministry declined comment on the reports of
the fire at the Zvyozdochka shipyard, where the agencies said
the 155-metre-long (just over 500 feet) 949 Antei submarine was
being repaired. There was no word of any casualties.
"There is a fire on the submarine. We are fighting the fire
now," a shipyard source told Interfax news agency.
RIA quoted a spokesperson at the shipyard as saying there
were no weapons on board the submarine.
A source told TASS news agency the submarine's nuclear
reactor had been shut down prior to the blaze.
"The active zone of the reactor was unloaded at the start of
repairs a few years ago," the source said.
The news agency reports said the fire had started during
welding, causing insulation materials to catch fire.
A similar blaze in 2011 nearly led to a nuclear disaster as
a blaze engulfed a nuclear-powered submarine carrying atomic
weapons, a leading Russian magazine reported months after the
blaze, contradicting official assurances that it was not armed.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)