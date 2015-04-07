* Shipyard says submarine not armed
* Nuclear reactor unloaded, shut down
* Similar blaze in 2011 nearly led to nuclear disaster
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, April 7 Firefighters have put out a
blaze on a nuclear submarine which was undergoing repairs at a
shipyard in Russia's northern province of Arkhangelsk on
Tuesday.
There were no weapons on board, the vessel's nuclear reactor
had been shut down prior to the blaze and nobody was hurt, said
the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation which runs the
Zvyozdochka shipyard where the 155-metre (500 ft) 949 Antei
submarine was being repaired.
"There is no threat of environmental or radioactive
contamination as the result of the incident," it said. The dry
dock where the vessel had been repaired was flooded with water
to help put out the blaze.
A source told TASS news agency that the active zone of the
reactor had been unloaded at the start of repairs a few years
ago.
The fire started near the stern during welding work that
caused insulation materials to catch fire.
A blaze in 2011 nearly led to a nuclear disaster as it
engulfed a nuclear-powered submarine carrying atomic weapons, a
leading Russian magazine reported months later, contradicting
official assurances that it was not armed.
In August 2000, during his first term as president, Vladimir
Putin faced criticism for not acting quickly over the sinking of
a nuclear-powered submarine on which all 118 people aboard died.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; Additional reporting by Polina
Devitt; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Robin Pomeroy)