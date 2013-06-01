* Russia says will resume submarine patrols in south
* Part of effort by Putin to boost military reach
* Follows plans for permanent Mediterranean unit
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia plans to resume nuclear
submarine patrols in the southern seas after a hiatus of more
than 20 years following the break-up of the Soviet Union,
Itar-Tass news agency reported on Saturday, in another example
of efforts to revive Moscow's military.
The plan to send Borei-class submarines, designed to carry
16 long-range nuclear missiles, to the southern hemisphere
follows President Vladimir Putin's decision in March to deploy a
naval unit in the Mediterranean Sea on a permanent basis
starting this year.
"The revival of nuclear submarine patrols will allow us to
fulfil the tasks of strategic deterrence not only across the
North Pole but also the South Pole," state-run Itar-Tass cited
an unnamed official in the military General Staff as saying.
The official said the patrols would be phased in over
several years. The Yuri Dolgoruky, the first of eight
Borei-class submarines that Russia hopes to launch by 2020,
entered service this year.
Putin has stressed the importance of a strong and agile
military since returning to the presidency last May. In 13 years
in power, he has often cited external threats when talking of
the need for a reliable armed forces and Russian political
unity.
Fears of a nuclear confrontation between Russia and the
United States has eased in recent years, and the Cold War-era
foes signed a landmark treaty in 2010 setting lower limits on
the size of their long-range nuclear arsenals.
But the limited numbers of warheads and delivery vehicles
such as submarines that they committed to under the New START
treaty are still enough to devastate the world. Putin has made
clear Russia will continue to upgrade its arsenal.
Russia's land-launched Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles
(ICBMs) would fly over the northern part of the globe, as would
those fired from submarines in the northern hemisphere.
Both the Borei-class submarines and the Bulava ballistic
missiles they carry were designed in the 1990s, when the science
and defence industries were severely underfunded.
Russia sees the Bulava as the backbone of its future nuclear
deterrence, but the programme has been set back by several
botched launches over the past few years.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)