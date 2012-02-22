LONDON/MOSCOW Feb 22 SUEK,
Russia's largest steam coal miner, has bought a 24.9 percent of
voting shares in the country's biggest Arctic port Murmansk,
sources close to the deal said.
SUEK's minority stake will enable it to remain competitive
against rival exporters who are developing a similar sized cape
port on the other side of the bay from Murmansk at Lavna,
industry sources said.
SUEK has not revealed what it paid for the Murmansk stake
but the Russian press on Tuesday reported a price tag of $260
million.
SUEK is not the only Russian coal exporter looking at
investment in Russian ports, to move away from more expensive
terminals in Latvia and Estonia which are still being used,
although as little as possible.
A SUEK spokesman declined to comment. The port was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; additional reporting by Denis
Pinchuk and Liza Dobkina)